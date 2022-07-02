Pee Dee State Farmers Market Saturday celebrated water melons

FLORENCE, S.C. — The wedge issues at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market in Florence served only to put smiles on people's faces as they left the rind behind to find one they could buy to make their own.

"Today's event is the specialty crop of the week which is melons," said Bob Sager, market manager, as he handed out wedges of different types of melons. "We do that because it's The Fourth of July and what could be more appropriate for a specialty crop of the week than melons on The Fourth of July?"

Some of the melons were yellow, some red, some seedless and others required the occasional seed spit. Each person was given a menu of what kind of melons were being sampled and where they could be purchased at the market.

The menu, for those who keep score, had 11 varieties of melons available from five vendors.

"This is our second year doing tasting where we're cutting and tasting," Sager said as he and sidekick Diane Guilfoil worked their way through several coolers' worth of melons.

"We're going to sample at least five and maybe as many as seven depending on how many we go through," Sager said as the line to sample melons grew and the Fiddlin Fluds and Company played bluegrass in the background.

"It's an opportunity for us to promote South Carolina produce," Sager said.

Most of the melons at the market Saturday were South Carolina grown.

"By now you're getting almost all South Carolina melons. Right now I think just about everything in the market, with a few exceptions, will be South Carolina," Sager said.

"I didn't know there was a yellow watermelon, and it tasted delicious," said Lena Jackson after she sampled a wedge. "I'm going to have to try to find me one."

"It was delicious, they were good. I had never tried yellow watermelons," said Michelle Smith who, with a smile on her face, continued, "It tastes like watermelon."

"It was really really good. My husband is a watermelon fanatic," said Yvonne McFadden.

"We just came along with him. We already bought two, we just have to bring the car around." McFadden said of the family's Saturday haul from the market.

Sager said the market could have sourced the melons from the state Watermelon Board, but was instead blessed with melons from the vendors who had piles and piles of them.

"If you've been through the market, we're not going to run out of melons," Sager said.

While the tasting was Saturday, Sager said the melons will remain available throughout the week at the market.

Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.

