Pee Dee State Farmers Market's two-day arts and crafts show starts today

Pruitt said she typically has a tent sale in July but will instead have the entire store on sale. She will conduct a workshop on Saltwash from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Growing Hobby owner Holly Beaumier will be at the Farmers Market for the show on Friday and Saturday, too.

“I am excited the Pee Dee State Farmers Market is bringing back an arts and crafts show,” Beaumier said. “There are more and more artisan vendors joining the group of permanent vendors at the market.”

During the event, Beaumier will be conducting a propagations workshop in which she will show visitors how to reproduce succulent plants from existing plants. The workshop will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The fee is $12.

In addition, Beaumier, who has been at the market since March, said she has a lot of new plants and materials for visitors to make their own creations.

Lisa Floyd, owner of Can Cutter Creations, said she makes flowers for yard art, magnets and art to place on signs out of drink cans, and does air dry clay and transfers. She plans to have a special on her magnets for the event.

“I hope we can continue and the event gets bigger each year and becomes another event like the flower shows in the spring and fall,” Floyd said.