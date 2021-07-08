Pee Dee State Farmers Market's two-day arts and crafts show starts today

FLORENCE, S.C. – Pee Dee State Farmers Market is hosting a two-day arts and crafts show. The event begins at 1 p.m. Friday, continuing to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free.
The Pee Dee State Farmers Market is at 2513 W. Lucas St. in Florence.
The event will be held on the lawn in front of Two Girls Treasure building.
There will feature 10 local artisans outside, in addition to the six located in the market.
“Our research based on visiting other markets found that markets in other cities had been successful with having arts and crafts events at their markets,” said Bob Sager, manager of the Pee Dee State Farmers Market. “Here, we have seen an increasing interest from potential arts and crafts vendors to be here.”
He said the market now has six vendors who are arts and crafts artisans.
“Recognizing the opportunity and in support of our own arts and crafts vendors, we have partnered with three of our own artisans – Can Cutter Creations, Two Girls Treasure and Growing Hobby – to have our first arts and crafts show,” Sager said.
Dianne Pruitt, owner of Two Girls Treasure, who also does artistic restorations and adaptations of vintage furniture and accessories, occupies one of the buildings at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market. She has been at the market for seven years.
“I am excited to be part of the market,” she said. “Bob Sager came in and has started to make some physical improvement and tried to coordinate events throughout the year.”
Pruitt said the market has begun grow under Sager's leadership. She said Sager has expanded the vision to include more artisans.
“He has thoughtfully opened the door for other artisans that we have in the community,” she said.
Pruitt said there are a lot of really good artisans in the area who need a place to showcase their work.
“I am excited to see this event in July,” she said.
Pruitt hopes having a summer event will pave the way for artisans to have a place to offer their work in the fall, leading up to Christmas.
She said Sager’s vision for the market opens the scope of what the market can do for the artisans and the community. The Farmers Market is offering another place for people to have a local shopping experience.
“This is a great opportunity for us,” Pruitt said. “Bob has a great vision for the market.”
Pruitt said people are still looking for handcrafted, locally made items. In fact, she said, there seems to be a resurgence of interest in local, handcrafted artwork.
Pruitt said she typically has a tent sale in July but will instead have the entire store on sale. She will conduct a workshop on Saltwash from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Growing Hobby owner Holly Beaumier will be at the Farmers Market for the show on Friday and Saturday, too.
“I am excited the Pee Dee State Farmers Market is bringing back an arts and crafts show,” Beaumier said. “There are more and more artisan vendors joining the group of permanent vendors at the market.”
During the event, Beaumier will be conducting a propagations workshop in which she will show visitors how to reproduce succulent plants from existing plants. The workshop will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The fee is $12.
In addition, Beaumier, who has been at the market since March, said she has a lot of new plants and materials for visitors to make their own creations.
Lisa Floyd, owner of Can Cutter Creations, said she makes flowers for yard art, magnets and art to place on signs out of drink cans, and does air dry clay and transfers. She plans to have a special on her magnets for the event.
“I hope we can continue and the event gets bigger each year and becomes another event like the flower shows in the spring and fall,” Floyd said.
She is in the Farmers Market on Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Debbie Wolfe of Wolfe Gardens, another vendor at the Farmers Market, said she will be having a 25 percent off sale on plants and spring and summer flags.
Sager said the market plans to have at least one more arts and crafts event prior to the Christmas season and one on Thanksgiving weekend or the week after.
“We see this as the beginning of an ongoing effort to promote and showcase local artisans, and to have more events this year which would culminate in a Christmas market event that would be held undercover inside the market,” he said.
There are food vendors on site and the Farmers Market Barn and Grill is now open.