Pee Dee Sunday forecast calls for canceled flights, misery

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Pee Dee has been placed under a winter storm watch, the governor has declared a state of emergency and the weather forecast pretty much calls for 100% chance of cold, wet misery — but what flavor that comes in depends a great deal on location.
Florence Regional Airport on Saturday announced that the 10:45 a.m. and 6:04 p.m. Sunday flights to Charlotte were canceled.
On the up side, though, the Pee Dee is on the far eastern edge of the storm and forecast highs Sunday should reach into the 40s.
"Conditions are expected to be worse across the central and western Carolinas where this will become a major winter storm," according to the Saturday morning bulletin on the storm.
Severity of the Pee Dee forecast varies a great deal from east to west and north to south.
"Precipitation will begin early Sunday before sunrise," according to a briefing from the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C.
Southern and eastern areas of the Pee Dee are forecast to have the quickest relief from the forecast freezing rain with Lake City to be all rain after 7 a.m. and Marion to have a mix of rain and freezing rain between 8 and 9 a.m. and all rain after that.
Hartsville is forecast to have freezing rain before 11 a.m. and Bennettsville before noon with the afternoon high for both forecast to be about 40 — give or take a degree.
In the center Florence is forecast to see freezing rain before 8 a.m., a mix until 10 a.m. and then rain beyond that with a high of 46 degree.
A few miles away Darlington is forecast to receive freezing rain before 11 a.m., then rain with a high near 42.
All Pee Dee communities are forecast to receive between one and two inches of rain from the storm.
The storm is also forecast to bring gusty winds to the area — first out of the northeast and then out of the southeast as the storm moves up the coast.
Hartsville, Darlington and Bennettsville have the highest wind forecast with gusts up to about 30 miles and hour, 25 miles an hour in Lake City and the upper teens in Marion and Florence.
A gale warning has been posted for the coast.
Once the storm moves out of the Pee Dee Sunday evening through the early night temperatures will drop again before rising into the 40s again Monday for Martin Luther King Day. The winds, though, will remain, making it seem to be colder.