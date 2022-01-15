Pee Dee Sunday forecast calls for canceled flights, misery

Hartsville is forecast to have freezing rain before 11 a.m. and Bennettsville before noon with the afternoon high for both forecast to be about 40 — give or take a degree.

In the center Florence is forecast to see freezing rain before 8 a.m., a mix until 10 a.m. and then rain beyond that with a high of 46 degree.

A few miles away Darlington is forecast to receive freezing rain before 11 a.m., then rain with a high near 42.

All Pee Dee communities are forecast to receive between one and two inches of rain from the storm.

The storm is also forecast to bring gusty winds to the area — first out of the northeast and then out of the southeast as the storm moves up the coast.

Hartsville, Darlington and Bennettsville have the highest wind forecast with gusts up to about 30 miles and hour, 25 miles an hour in Lake City and the upper teens in Marion and Florence.

A gale warning has been posted for the coast.

Once the storm moves out of the Pee Dee Sunday evening through the early night temperatures will drop again before rising into the 40s again Monday for Martin Luther King Day. The winds, though, will remain, making it seem to be colder.