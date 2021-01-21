Pee Dee Thursday reports 236 confirmed COVID cases, six deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's COVID numbers Thursday stayed in the 3,000 range as hospitals and other medical providers continue to administer COVID vaccines to those in Phase 1a.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported that, for the period ending Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., the state recorded 3,363 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 118 probable cases, 39 confirmed deaths and another six probable deaths.

For the same period the Pee Dee reported 236 confirmed cases with Florence at the top with 87 confirmed cases followed by Darlington County at 56 cases, Williamsburg County with 37 cases and Dillon County with 36 cases. Marlboro County reported 24 cases, Chesterfield County 18 cases and Marion County 14 cases.

Florence County reported three deaths while Dillon, Marion and Marlboro counties each reported one death.

Thursday's numbers bring the state's cumulative COVID totals to 366,149 confirmed cases, 38,343 probable cases, 5,768 confirmed deaths, 605 probable deaths and 4,508,662 total tests conducted.

So far the state has received 423,975 doses of the two available vaccines and has administered 190,191 of them.