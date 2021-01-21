Pee Dee Thursday reports 236 confirmed COVID cases, six deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's COVID numbers Thursday stayed in the 3,000 range as hospitals and other medical providers continue to administer COVID vaccines to those in Phase 1a.
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported that, for the period ending Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., the state recorded 3,363 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 118 probable cases, 39 confirmed deaths and another six probable deaths.
For the same period the Pee Dee reported 236 confirmed cases with Florence at the top with 87 confirmed cases followed by Darlington County at 56 cases, Williamsburg County with 37 cases and Dillon County with 36 cases. Marlboro County reported 24 cases, Chesterfield County 18 cases and Marion County 14 cases.
Florence County reported three deaths while Dillon, Marion and Marlboro counties each reported one death.
Thursday's numbers bring the state's cumulative COVID totals to 366,149 confirmed cases, 38,343 probable cases, 5,768 confirmed deaths, 605 probable deaths and 4,508,662 total tests conducted.
So far the state has received 423,975 doses of the two available vaccines and has administered 190,191 of them.
The state in the reporting period conducted 13,734 COVID tests and 24.5% of those tests came back positive.
Looking at other cumulative numbers as of Thursday:
- Florence County has recorded 14,058 COVID cases, 1,000 hospitalizations and 324 deaths
- Darlington County has recorded 6,279 COVID cases, 370 hospitalizations and 115 deaths
- Chesterfield County has recorded 3,022 COVID cases, 211 hospitalizations and 71 deaths
- Dillon County has recorded 3,269 COVID cases, 201 hospitalizations and 67 deaths
- Marion County has recorded 2,706 COVID cases, 222 hospitalizations and 83 deaths
- Williamsburg County has recorded 3,023 COVID cases, 236 hospitalizations and 71 deaths
- Marlboro County has recorded 2,417 COVID cases, 163 hospitalizations and 37 deaths
Overall the Pee Dee has reported 34,774 total COVID cases to date with 768 deaths or a 2.2% mortality rate based on total deaths compared to total cases.
South Carolina hospitals reported, that as of Thursday an 83.6% inpatient bed utilization rate, 80.42% ICU bed utilization rate and a 37.35% ventilator utilization rate.
South Carolina hospitals reported 9,519 occupied inpatient beds, 1,446 occupied ICU beds, 738 ventilators in use, 2,345 COVID patients hospitalized, 479 COVID patients in ICU and 311 of those are ventilated.