Pee Dee Thursday reports more than 100 COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday announced 1,754 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and an additional 137 probable cases along with 21 confirmed deaths and two probable deaths.

This marks 17 consecutive days the state has reported more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the virus.

The Pee Dee Thursday reported 149 confirmed cases of the virus with Florence County leading the way with 72 cases. Darlington County reported 34 cases, Marion County reported 15 cases, Marlboro County eight cases, Dillon County reported eight cases and Williamsburg and Marion counties each reported seven cases.

Marlboro County reported the probable death of a middle-aged resident.

This brings the state's cumulative number of cases to 208,335 confirmed cases and 14,628 probable cases along with 4,145 confirmed deaths and 321 probable deaths.

The state reported it conducted 2,773,206 COVID tests so far and 7,360 tests Wednesday. Of Wednesday's tests, 23.8% were positive.

South Carolina hospitals Thursday reported 80.26% utilization rate of inpatient beds, 78.89% utilization rate for ICU beds and 27.01% utilization rate for ventilators.