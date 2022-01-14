Pee Dee to face freezing rain Sunday morning, rain Sunday afternoon

FLORENCE, S.C. -- As the state braces for a winter storm that could dump significant amounts of snow as far south as northeast Georgia the Pee Dee faces the possibility of a couple of hours of freezing rain.
A winter storm watch has been posted for Florence, Darlington, Marion, Dillon, Marlboro, Robeson and Bladen counties in the Carolinas.
"Forecast accumulations of freezing rain for Sunday have been increased slightly across interior portions of southeastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina," Tim Armstrong, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C., wrote in an update on the storm. "West of Interstate 95 there is now the potential of a quarter inch of ice accumulating on Sunday before warmer air arrives in the afternoon and changes precipitation over to rain."
"Also, across the coastal waters within 20 miles of the beaches we've issued a Gale Watch valid for Sunday. This is for the growing potential of wind speeds exceeding 35 knots (40 mph)," Armstrong wrote in the afternoon update.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an emergency order saying the state would likely feel the effects of the major winter storm starting Sunday morning.
“There is a potential for very dangerous conditions caused by accumulations of ice and snow, which will likely result in power outages across the state," he said.
The National Weather Service said from 2 inches to 5 inches of snow could fall as far south as northeast Georgia from Saturday evening though Sunday, and power outages and travel problems will be made all the worse by an additional coating of ice and winds gusting to 35 mph. Snow accumulations could reach 8 inches in the highest elevations.
For the Pee Dee, up to two inches of rain could fall as a result of the storm system with the amount of rain increasing toward the east.
In addition to the gale warnings, the full moon and onshore winds create the potential for minor coastal flooding and high surf.
Sunday's weather forecast calls for a morning low near freezing and a daytime high near 41 degrees with rain decreasing into Sunday night. The forecast for Martin Luther King Day calls for a morning low of 33 degrees and an afternoon high of 48 degrees.