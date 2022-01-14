Pee Dee to face freezing rain Sunday morning, rain Sunday afternoon

FLORENCE, S.C. -- As the state braces for a winter storm that could dump significant amounts of snow as far south as northeast Georgia the Pee Dee faces the possibility of a couple of hours of freezing rain.

A winter storm watch has been posted for Florence, Darlington, Marion, Dillon, Marlboro, Robeson and Bladen counties in the Carolinas.

"Forecast accumulations of freezing rain for Sunday have been increased slightly across interior portions of southeastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina," Tim Armstrong, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C., wrote in an update on the storm. "West of Interstate 95 there is now the potential of a quarter inch of ice accumulating on Sunday before warmer air arrives in the afternoon and changes precipitation over to rain."

"Also, across the coastal waters within 20 miles of the beaches we've issued a Gale Watch valid for Sunday. This is for the growing potential of wind speeds exceeding 35 knots (40 mph)," Armstrong wrote in the afternoon update.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an emergency order saying the state would likely feel the effects of the major winter storm starting Sunday morning.