Pee Dee to participate in census day of action

FLORENCE, S.C. — All six Pee Dee counties will participate in the statewide Census day of action Saturday.
Florence County's day of action will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Florence Center at 3300 W. Radio Drive. Attendees will also have the opportunity to register to vote, take a COVID-19 test, and receive a flu shot.
Darlington County's day of action will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Darlington Middle School at 150 Pinedale Drive. The school is just off the Bobo Newsome Highway near Darlington Raceway. Attendees will also have the opportunity to register to vote, take a COVID-19 test, and receive a flu shot.
Marion County will host two days of action, one in Marion and one in Mullins. The Marion day will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Ariels Crossroad Park at 3012 Dick Road. The Mullins day will be held from 10 a.m. to noon in the lot across from Mullins library at 231 N. Main Street. Attendees at either day will also have the opportunity to register to vote, take a COVID-19 test, receive disaster assistance information and cancer information, and to receive food. Gift cards will also be provided to some attendees.
Williamsburg County's day of action will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Williamsburg Technical College located at 601 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Kingstree. Attendees will also have the opportunity to take a COVID-19 test and receive a flu shot.
The Dillon County day of action will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City of Dillon Wellness Center at 1647 Commerce Drive. Attendees will also have the opportunity to take a COVID-19 test and receive a flu shot.
And Marlboro County's day of action will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Clio Community Center at 124 Bennett Park Road.
The day of action is a partnership of a South Carolina Women in Leadership, the South Carolina Association of Counties, the South Carolina EMS Association, the Governor’s Complete Count Commission, and a number of municipal and nonprofit organizations.
The day of action is also part of the South Carolina Counts 2020 initiative, which is a collaborative project of United Way Association of South Carolina, Together SC, and the South Carolina Grantmaker’s Network.
“Each SC resident who is counted brings an estimated $3,000 in resources to our state," said Naomi Lett, president of the United Way Association. "If 100 people in a community are missed, we are leaving more than $3M on the table. SC cannot afford not to receive our fair share of resources for critical infrastructure projects and economic development.”
The deadline to respond to the census is next Wednesday.
