Pee Dee to participate in census day of action

FLORENCE, S.C. — All six Pee Dee counties will participate in the statewide Census day of action Saturday.

Florence County's day of action will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Florence Center at 3300 W. Radio Drive. Attendees will also have the opportunity to register to vote, take a COVID-19 test, and receive a flu shot.

Darlington County's day of action will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Darlington Middle School at 150 Pinedale Drive. The school is just off the Bobo Newsome Highway near Darlington Raceway. Attendees will also have the opportunity to register to vote, take a COVID-19 test, and receive a flu shot.

Marion County will host two days of action, one in Marion and one in Mullins. The Marion day will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Ariels Crossroad Park at 3012 Dick Road. The Mullins day will be held from 10 a.m. to noon in the lot across from Mullins library at 231 N. Main Street. Attendees at either day will also have the opportunity to register to vote, take a COVID-19 test, receive disaster assistance information and cancer information, and to receive food. Gift cards will also be provided to some attendees.