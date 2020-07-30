KINGSTREE, S.C. — The number of initial claims filed in Williamsburg County has dropped below 100 for the first time since mid-March.
During the week ending July 25, 98 of Williamsburg County's residents made initial claims for unemployment, according to the latest data from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce. The 98 people making claims are the lowest since the week ending March 21 when 67 people filed. The number of claims is also below 100 for the first time since that week. Overall, 3,819 of the county's residents have filed initial claims of unemployment since March 15.
Darlington, Marion and Dillon Counties also saw decreases.
In Darlington County, initial unemployment claims dropped from 213 during the week ending July 18 to 205 during the week ending July 25. The number of initial claims is also the lowest since the week ending March 21 when 190 made initial claims. Overall, 8,737 residents of Darlington County have filed initial unemployment claims since March 15.
Marion County saw a decrease of initial claims from 213 during the week ending July 18 to 117 during the week ending July 25. The number of initial claims in Marion County last week is the lowest number of initial claims since the COVID-19 shutdowns were implemented. The previous low was 125 during the week ending March 21. Overall, 4,729 of Marion County's residents have claimed unemployment since March 15.
And in Dillon County, initial claims dropped from 150 people during the week ending July 18 to 92 people during the week ending July 25. This is the first time since the week ending March 21 that the number of initial claims in Dillon County have been below 100.
Florence and Marlboro counties saw increases in the number of initial claims.
Florence County saw 453 of its residents make initial claims during the week ending July 25. During the week ending July 18, 442 residents made initial claims. The number of initial claims is also the second time since March 15 that the number of initial claims has been below 500. Overall, 18,258 of the county's residents have made initial unemployment claims since March 15.
In Marlboro County, 104 people made initial claims during the week ending July 25 compared with 81 the week prior. Overall, 3,532 of the county's residents have made initial unemployment claims since March 15.
In the state as a whole, 12,194 people made initial unemployment claims during the week ending July 25, a decrease of 2,152 from the previous week. This is the lowest number of initial unemployment claims since at least mid-March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.