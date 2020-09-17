Pee Dee unemployment continues to fall

FLORENCE, S.C. — Three of the six counties in the Pee Dee reached new lows in number of people applying for initial unemployment benefits last week.

The latest data released by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce indicates that Florence, Williamsburg and Dillon counties reached new lows in the number of initial unemployment benefit claims made during the week ending Sept. 12.

During the week, 142 people made initial claims in Florence County, 70 people made initial claims in Darlington County, 29 people made initial claims in Williamsburg County, and 32 people made initial claims in Dillon County.

Last week was the third consecutive week that Florence hit a new low. During the week ending Aug. 29, 175 people made initial claims and during the week ending Sept. 5, 159 people made initial claims.

Last week was the first time that the number of initial claims in Williamsburg County have been below 40. The previous low was the 40 people who applied for initial benefits during the week ending Aug. 22.

Dillon's new low of 32 is two fewer than the previous low of 34 set last week.