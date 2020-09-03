 Skip to main content
Pee Dee unemployment declines continue
Pee Dee unemployment declines continue

FLORENCE, S.C. — Three of the six counties in the Pee Dee region last week posted their lowest number of unemployment claims since the beginning of the COVID-19 shutdowns in mid-March. 

Florence, Darlington and Williamsburg counties set new lows in the number of initial unemployment claims during the week ending Aug. 29, according to the latest data released by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Thursday morning. 

In Florence County, 175 people made initial claims. Last week was also the second time since March 15 that the number of initial claims fell below 200. The other time was the week ending Aug. 8 when 185 people filed initial claims. Overall, 19,369 people in Florence County have made initial unemployment claims since March 15. This represents 28.68% of the county's March labor force. 

In Darlington County, 69 people made initial claims. Last week was also the second time since March 15 that the number of initial claims fell below 100. The other time was the week ending Aug. 22 when 91 people filed initial claims. Overall, 9,265 people have made initial claims since March 15 in Darlington County. This represents 30.36% of the county's March labor force. 

With 36 claims, Williamsburg County's initial claims fell below 40 for the first time since March 15. Overall, 4,072 people have made initial claims in the county since March 15, representing 33.66% of the county's March labor force. 

The remaining counties in the region, Marion, Dillon, and Marlboro, were just above their lowest number of claims last week. 

In Marion County, 46 people made claims, 1 person above the low of 45 set during the week ending Aug. 22. Overall, 4,986 people have made initial claims in Marion County since March 15, representing 38.2% of the county's March labor force. 

Dillon County was also one person above its low of 43 set during the week ending Aug. 8. Overall, 3,767 people have made initial claims since March 15 in the county. This represents 28.4% of the county's March labor force. 

Marlboro County was two people above its low of 35 also set during the week ending Aug. 8. Overall, 3,748 people, representing 40.12% of the county's March labor force, have made initial claims since March 15. 

Last week, 5,019 people made initial unemployment claims in the Palmetto State, also a new low. Overall, 730,247 people have made initial claims in the state March 15. This represents 45.58% of the county's March labor force. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Local News

Initial unemployment applications up in Florence, Dillon

FLORENCE, S.C. — Over 50 more people in Florence County sought initial unemployment benefits last week than during the prior week. During the week ending Aug. 15, 238 of Florence County' residents applied for initial unemployment benefits according to the latest information released by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce. The prior week 185 of the county's residents applied for initial benefits. Overall, 18,981 of the county's residents have applied for initial unemployment benefits since March 15. 

Local News

Pee Dee initial unemployment claims reach lowest point since March 15

FLORENCE, S.C. — The number of weekly initial unemployment claims continues to fall in the Pee Dee region. Each of the six counties in the region had their lowest number of initial claims during the week ending Aug. 8 according to the latest information released by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Thursday morning.

Local News

Pee Dee initial unemployment claims continue to decline

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County recorded the lowest number of initial unemployment claims since mid-March last week. During the week ending Aug. 1, 300 of Florence County's residents made initial unemployment claims which is the lowest number since the shutdowns were implemented to prevent a level of spread of COVID-19 that would overwhelm local hospitals. The previous low was 442 claims made during the week ending July 18. Overall, 18,558 Florence County residents have made initial unemployment claims since March 15. 

Local News

Unemployment rates continue to rise in Pee Dee, state, nation

  • Updated

FLORENCE, S.C. — Unemployment rates in the Pee Dee continue to rise but remain lower the state and national averages. Since mid-March, 24,843 residents of Florence, Darlington, Marion, Williamsburg, Dillion, and Marlboro Counties have filed initial claims for unemployment insurance with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce. The number of people filing initial claims represents 22.51% percent of the pre-COVID-19 shutdown workforce, assuming no movement in the labor force data. Assuming that no one who filed unemployment claims prior to mid-March has been hired, this would make the unemployment rate in the Pee Dee 20.58%.

