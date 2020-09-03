Pee Dee unemployment declines continue

FLORENCE, S.C. — Three of the six counties in the Pee Dee region last week posted their lowest number of unemployment claims since the beginning of the COVID-19 shutdowns in mid-March.
Florence, Darlington and Williamsburg counties set new lows in the number of initial unemployment claims during the week ending Aug. 29, according to the latest data released by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Thursday morning.
In Florence County, 175 people made initial claims. Last week was also the second time since March 15 that the number of initial claims fell below 200. The other time was the week ending Aug. 8 when 185 people filed initial claims. Overall, 19,369 people in Florence County have made initial unemployment claims since March 15. This represents 28.68% of the county's March labor force.
In Darlington County, 69 people made initial claims. Last week was also the second time since March 15 that the number of initial claims fell below 100. The other time was the week ending Aug. 22 when 91 people filed initial claims. Overall, 9,265 people have made initial claims since March 15 in Darlington County. This represents 30.36% of the county's March labor force.
With 36 claims, Williamsburg County's initial claims fell below 40 for the first time since March 15. Overall, 4,072 people have made initial claims in the county since March 15, representing 33.66% of the county's March labor force.
The remaining counties in the region, Marion, Dillon, and Marlboro, were just above their lowest number of claims last week.
In Marion County, 46 people made claims, 1 person above the low of 45 set during the week ending Aug. 22. Overall, 4,986 people have made initial claims in Marion County since March 15, representing 38.2% of the county's March labor force.
Dillon County was also one person above its low of 43 set during the week ending Aug. 8. Overall, 3,767 people have made initial claims since March 15 in the county. This represents 28.4% of the county's March labor force.
Marlboro County was two people above its low of 35 also set during the week ending Aug. 8. Overall, 3,748 people, representing 40.12% of the county's March labor force, have made initial claims since March 15.
Last week, 5,019 people made initial unemployment claims in the Palmetto State, also a new low. Overall, 730,247 people have made initial claims in the state March 15. This represents 45.58% of the county's March labor force.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.