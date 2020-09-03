Pee Dee unemployment declines continue

FLORENCE, S.C. — Three of the six counties in the Pee Dee region last week posted their lowest number of unemployment claims since the beginning of the COVID-19 shutdowns in mid-March.

Florence, Darlington and Williamsburg counties set new lows in the number of initial unemployment claims during the week ending Aug. 29, according to the latest data released by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Thursday morning.

In Florence County, 175 people made initial claims. Last week was also the second time since March 15 that the number of initial claims fell below 200. The other time was the week ending Aug. 8 when 185 people filed initial claims. Overall, 19,369 people in Florence County have made initial unemployment claims since March 15. This represents 28.68% of the county's March labor force.

In Darlington County, 69 people made initial claims. Last week was also the second time since March 15 that the number of initial claims fell below 100. The other time was the week ending Aug. 22 when 91 people filed initial claims. Overall, 9,265 people have made initial claims since March 15 in Darlington County. This represents 30.36% of the county's March labor force.