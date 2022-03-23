Pee Dee Veterans Advisory Council presents awards

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Pee Dee Veterans Advisory Council presented three annual awards to the person of the year, veteran of the year and the business of the year.

These awards are presented to those who make significant contributions to help veterans in the Pee Dee.

Veterans and community members looked on Tuesday as the recipients were announced. The recipients are Julia M. McCullough, Stella Miller and Florence Toyota.

These awards have been given out for nearly a decade. Each person receives a framed certificate and their names are permanently added to a plaque in the main entrance of the Florence County Veterans Affairs building.

Honorees are selected by previous award winners. The criteria are what the person or organization has contributed within the last year for the betterment of veterans.

Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Grimsley, secretary of the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs, assisted with the presentation of awards.

Grimsley was appointed by Gov. Henry McMaster and was approved by the state Senate to be South Carolina’s first secretary of Veterans’ Affairs.

“I am a part of McMaster’s Cabinet and that is a huge blessing. I never anticipated doing anything like this. It is a privilege, ” Grimsley said. “The things that happen locally like this are so important. When we have the opportunity to shed light on the great work done by local patriots on behalf of veterans and their families, it is a huge honor. "

“I appreciate the opportunity to come to my family home and assist in the annual awards presentations. Anytime I get the chance to come back to Florence, it adds that extra special piece. My grandparents are buried right up the road and the conference room at Veterans Village is named after my father. This is home.”

The person of the year award went to Julia McCullough, who died in 2021. She was one of the leaders who assisted veterans with benefits and helped move the office forward.

Her supervisor, Randy Godbold, accepted the award for her.

“Julia meant a lot to me and she was what good is all about. She was always helping someone,” he said. “Julia had a disabled daughter who was bedridden. Sometimes her daughter would get sick through the night and she would have to call the ambulance. Most people wouldn’t have come to work, but she would always come. She was really what being good is all about.”

The business organization of the year award was presented to Florence Toyota. A.J. Jones, the owner/managing partner of Florence Toyota, and his wife, Jameka Jones, marketing manager at Florence Toyota, accepted the award.

They were commended for their devotion to helping veterans and always promoting and advertising various things for veterans. Both are also veterans.

Jones said he is a man of few words. “It is a great honor to be recognized," he said. "The advisory council does a great job recognizing the hometown heroes of our community and nation.”

He reflected on his time as a soldier. “Being a soldier was a rite of passage. Everyone in my family went and I had no other choice. It was the greatest mandatory task I could ever do.”

The veteran of the year award went to Stella Miller. Miller was a first sergeant and veteran of the United States Army. She is the commander of the Veterans Honor Guard and has been the commander for a year.

“I want to thank everyone here because you are the reason I am standing here," Miller said. "You are the people who build me up, who keep me going, and who I represent. The work that we do in the Veterans Honor Guard is very important.

"Rendering that final salute to a soldier is extremely meaningful to the family. It is our completion. It is our dignity and it is our continued hope that we can give honor to those people when their warriors are carried home. Thank you very much.”

