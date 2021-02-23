Pee Dee Veterans Advisory Council recognizes three for service

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Pee Dee Veterans Advisory Council recognized two people and one organization Tuesday for work done to serve area veterans.

The awards have been presented since 2012 and both presenters, C.B. Anderson and Barry Wingard, are previous honorees.

The Pee Dee Area Organization of the Year award went to Elks Lodge No. 1020 for the works its members have done for area veterans − including gift cards at Christmas and welcome home kits for homeless veterans when they are re-homed.

Eddie Harding, the exalted ruler, accepted the award on behalf of the lodge and said that while the award is a one-time event, lodge members viewed their responsibility to veterans as an ongoing endeavor.

Charles Caldwell was honored as Pee Dee Area Veteran of the Year, not only for the work he has done with fellow veterans but also the community as a whole.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Caldwell served 10 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and ever since has worked with community organizations such as the Boy Scouts, on mission trips and in hurricane response teams.