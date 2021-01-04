Pee Dee visitor wins $200,000 playing the lottery

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A visitor to the Pee Dee took home a $200,000 souvenir from the South Carolina Education Lottery.
For selling the claimed ticket, Quick Shop at 1389A Celebration Blvd. in Florence received a commission of $2,000.
The winner, who did not wish to be identified, was staying with family in Florence when she played the Palmetto Cash 5 game and won.
“I couldn’t believe it, and my family was shocked, too,” she said. “I’ll definitely come back and play again.”
The ticket matched all five numbers picked by the winner and drawn by the Lottery on Friday, Nov. 6 (9-20-22-23-25).
Because she spent the extra $1 for Power-Up, her $100,000 winnings were doubled to $200,000 when a “2” multiplier was selected.
The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884.