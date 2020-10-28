 Skip to main content
Pee Dee Wednesday reports 74 COVID cases, only one death
breaking top story

Pee Dee Wednesday reports 74 COVID cases, only one death

COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image//

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Wednesday announced 636 new confirmed cases and 66 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 32 additional confirmed deaths and 4 new probable deaths.

The Pee Dee account for 74 cases with more than half of that coming from Florence County which reported 42 cases. Williamsburg County reported 15 cases, Darlington County reported seven cases, Dillon County reported five cases, Marion County reported four cases and Chesterfield County reported one case.

Darlington County reported three probable cases, Dillon, Florence, Marion and Marlboro counties each reported one probable case.

Marion County reported one death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 165,477, probable cases to 8,014, confirmed deaths to 3,634, and 242 probable deaths.

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 94 mobile testing events scheduled through December 23 and there are 295 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

All DHEC-sponsored and DHEC-operated COVID-19 testing currently uses the shallow, anterior nares collection procedure. This is a shallow, pain-free specimen collection, compared to the deep nasopharyngeal procedure. The shallow nasal test provided by DHEC is not self-administered; the specimen is collected by trained staff.

As of Tuesday, a total of 1,936,739 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Tuesday statewide was 4,096 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.5%.

