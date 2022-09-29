Pee Dee wraps up storm prep ahead of Ian's Friday arrival

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Storm preparations continued Thursday as the Pee Dee — and most of South Carolina — prepared for Ian as it cleared Florida and curved across the Atlantic toward the Lowcountry coast.

Ian is now forecast to once again be a hurricane when it comes ashore in South Carolina and hurricane warnings have been posted for Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties, according to an afternoon briefing from the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C.

"Prepare for hurricane conditions and complete those preparations by (Thursday)," said Steven Pfaff, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, N.C., wrote in the briefing.

The cities of Darlington and Hartsville both announced offices would be closed and many non-emergency municipal functions would not happen Friday.

Hartsville and Florence County Thursday through the storm made sandbags available.

Florence County closed its non-emergency offices for Friday along with its manned solid waste convenience center.

The Florence City Center will be closed Friday but essential and emergency operations will continue.

Garbage collection will start Friday morning and continue as long as it is safe to do so, said Amanda Pope, city spokeswoman.

Updates will be posted to the city's Facebook page, she said.

Storm shoppers descended on area stores and left many with empty — or near empty — bread aisles.

Hartsville police posted a request to Facebook for drivers to be extra safe on heavily congested city streets as residents purchased storm supplies.

In Florence, utility contractors gathered in the Florence Center parking lot and at the Sam's and Walmart parking lots near David McLeod Boulevard.

A Dominion representative in the Florence Center lot said the plan was to muster there Thursday and head out into the field Thursday evening to be in place by Friday.

Because of the storm, the Morning News will have an early deadline on Friday for Saturday’s newspaper. The Morning News will update Hurricane Ian stories throughout the weekend on our website — www.scnow.com.

The coast from Little River south to the South Santee has been placed under a storm surge warning with a 3-5 foot surge forecast. Friday's high tide — about 11:30 a.m. — is expected to have the worst of the surge associated with it.

"Major beach erosion is possible with heavy surf and elevated water levels impacting or breaching the dunes." according to the briefing.

The Pee Dee remains under a tropical storm warning.

There is an 80% chance that tropical storm conditions will occur across northeast South Carolina with tropical storm winds expected to arrive early Friday morning along the coast and later in the morning inland.

The strongest winds are expected from late Friday morning through Friday evening.

The Pee Dee and Grand Strand could both receive wind gusts up to 73 miles an hour, according to the briefing.

Projected rainfall amounts for the Pee Dee are 4-6 inches for northern areas with a swath of 6-8 inch rainfall forecast for Florence south to Johnsonville, eastern Williamsburg County and into Georgetown County.

The Pee Dee and Grand Strand are both marked for the potential to receive major flooding rains that will cause hazardous driving conditions and for some streams to overflow their banks.

"This amount of rainfall could result in flash flooding, especially near low-lying and other locations prone to flooding," Pfaff wrote in the briefing.

Minor flooding is forecast for Black Creek at Quinby and the Great Pee Dee at Pee Dee. All other rivers are forecast to remain below flood stage for the next five days.