Peggy McMaster tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and his wife, Peggy, will not be physically spending Christmas with family this year.
The governor's office announced Friday afternoon that Peggy had tested positive during a precautionary, routine test given Thursday afternoon.
The governor said that both he and his wife are working closely with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to ensure they follow the recommended guidelines and notification of close contacts.
Those guidelines call for Peggy to isolate for 10 days and Henry, as a close contact, to isolate for seven days.
McMaster, who tested negative Thursday, will continue to work from the Governor's Mansion for seven days.
Members of the governor’s residence staff and security detail have been notified and are taking necessary precautions.
Peggy is not experiencing any symptoms at this time.
“I’m happy to say that Peggy is feeling well, isn’t experiencing any symptoms at this time and is in good spirits,” Henry said. “This shows us, once again, how contagious this virus truly is and how important it is that we follow the advice and recommendations of our public health officials."
Both McMasters tested negative on Monday prior to attending a White House Christmas event and on Thursday, Dec. 10, prior to meeting with Vice President Mike Pence.
Peggy's positive test is the first positive in the governor's office since Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette tested positive in September.
