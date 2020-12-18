Peggy McMaster tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and his wife, Peggy, will not be physically spending Christmas with family this year.

The governor's office announced Friday afternoon that Peggy had tested positive during a precautionary, routine test given Thursday afternoon.

The governor said that both he and his wife are working closely with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to ensure they follow the recommended guidelines and notification of close contacts.

Those guidelines call for Peggy to isolate for 10 days and Henry, as a close contact, to isolate for seven days.

McMaster, who tested negative Thursday, will continue to work from the Governor's Mansion for seven days.

Members of the governor’s residence staff and security detail have been notified and are taking necessary precautions.

Peggy is not experiencing any symptoms at this time.