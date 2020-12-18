 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Peggy McMaster tests positive for COVID-19
0 comments

Peggy McMaster tests positive for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and his wife, Peggy, will not be physically spending Christmas with family this year. 

The governor's office announced Friday afternoon that Peggy had tested positive during a precautionary, routine test given Thursday afternoon. 

The governor said that both he and his wife are working closely with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to ensure they follow the recommended guidelines and notification of close contacts.

Those guidelines call for Peggy to isolate for 10 days and Henry, as a close contact, to isolate for seven days.  

McMaster, who tested negative Thursday, will continue to work from the Governor's Mansion for seven days. 

Members of the governor’s residence staff and security detail have been notified and are taking necessary precautions.

Peggy is not experiencing any symptoms at this time.

“I’m happy to say that Peggy is feeling well, isn’t experiencing any symptoms at this time and is in good spirits,” Henry said. “This shows us, once again, how contagious this virus truly is and how important it is that we follow the advice and recommendations of our public health officials."  

Both McMasters tested negative on Monday prior to attending a White House Christmas event and on Thursday, Dec. 10, prior to meeting with Vice President Mike Pence.

Peggy's positive test is the first positive in the governor's office since Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette tested positive in September. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Florence City Council candidate charged with DUI
Local News

Florence City Council candidate charged with DUI

FLORENCE, S.C. — A candidate running for Florence City Council has been charged with driving under the influence. Robby Hill was booked into the Florence County Detention Center Thursday morning according to records of the sheriff's office. He was released Thursday afternoon on a $2,000 surety bond. 

Daughter of Frederick Hopkins arrested
Local News

Daughter of Frederick Hopkins arrested

FLORENCE, S.C. — A third member of the Hopkins family is facing criminal charges. The Florence County Sheriff's Office announced Monday morning that Kellie Nicole Hopkins, 31, of Florence, was arrested on Saturday and charged with assault on a police officer, third degree assault and battery, and public disorderly conduct. 

State tops 3k COVID cases for second straight day
Local News

State tops 3k COVID cases for second straight day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Saturday announced an additional 3,047 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 76 probable cases along with the confirmed deaths of a dozen residents from the virus.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert