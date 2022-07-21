Pence speaks on plans to ban abortion in all 50 states

FLORENCE, S.C. — Former Vice President Mike Pence outlined his ideas of a “Post-Roe” World America at First Baptist Temple.

He said he wants abortion banned in all 50 states.

Pence’s speech is coming just under a month after the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The pastor of First Baptist Temple, Bill Monroe, said Pence wanted to make his “Post-Roe” World speech in a church setting.

Monroe jokingly introduced Pence as the 47th president of the United States.

Some have speculated that Pence will be running for president in 2024, but he has yet to make an official statement. The speech seemed to serve as a prelude to an official campaign in which pro-abortion is a headliner.

Pence’s speech celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and outlined ways for America to preserve the sanctity of life. He said the overturning of Roe v. Wade was the end of judicial tyranny and was the “end of the beginning.”

“We must resolve that we will not rest, we will not relent, until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the nation,” he said.

Pence said the purpose of his speech was to cast a vision for “Post-Roe” World America and quoted the scripture “Without a vision the people perish.”

He said one of his goals is for all 50 states to ban abortion.

He said he didn’t know if he would live to see it come to fruition, but believed it would come to pass. He said that to be pro-life means to also be pre-adoption.

Pence asked the audience to elect leaders that are pro-life and called for the audience to re-elect Governor Henry McMaster and U.S. Senator Tim Scott. Pence also supported Russell Fry, who won the Republican nomination for the U.S. House of Representatives District 7, by asking the audience to send him to a new Republican majority.

Pence also said adoption needs to become more affordable and called on corporate America to assist in the expenses. He mentioned that certain corporations were paying for people to have abortions and said they could pay for adoptions.

“Pacific Hospitality Group and a technology investment company in California got word that a BlueCross BlueShield in California was offering $2,000 for people to travel to get an abortion who couldn’t because of state laws. The other corporations announced that even though insurance did not cover it, they would give $7,500 to any employee to pay for adoption services.”

He called the move an act of leadership.

He highlighted several things he has done throughout his career that signify his long-standing stance as pro-life.

“During my years in Congress, I am humbled to say that we offered legislation to defund the largest abortion provider in America.”

He said the Trump-Pence administration was the most pro-life administration in American History and said he was the first vice president to address the March for Life in Washington D.C.

He said his greatest honor was when he was the president of the Senate and cast a tie-breaking vote that allowed states across the country to defund Planned Parenthood.

The crowd erupted in applause.

He continued to a time when he was the governor of Indiana.

“I was proud to sign a law banning abortion on the basis of a child’s race, disability, or gender and it is time to end this injustice in every state in America,” he said.

As he continued in his outline, Pence said abortion through pills and mail-order abortion needs to be stopped.

“Our postal system must not become a conduit for ending innocent life and endangering pregnant women outside the reach of medical care,” he said. “We must defend and protect women and unborn children from the scourge of mail-order abortion.”

He concluded his speech with a message.

“Let us do our part,’ he said. “To bring a message of redemption and grace to those who have been caught up in abortion these last 49 years.”

Pam Boatwright, who attended Pence’s speech, said she was in agreement with everything he said and couldn’t be happier. “The good things in America are because of men like him,” she said. “I believe in life and I believe that God created life to be precious and to take life is wrong.’

Debbie Lane said the speech was marvelous and she was glad to hear it and glad that Roe v. Wade was overturned. “I believe the Bible and I believe that every child is sacred and no child should be left behind.” Lane said life should be protected from conception.