People flock to first Florence After Five since 2019

FLORENCE, S.C. – The smells of popcorn, barbecue and beer and the sound of live music once again filled the 100 block of South Dargan Street Friday evening.
People filled the blocked-off street in downtown Florence to attend the first Florence After Five event since 2019.
Lisa Hawkins, a teacher at Lucy T. Davis Elementary School, was one of the people attending the event.
She said she was glad the Florence After Five events had returned. She said it was exciting to get back out in the community and get some fresh air. Hawkins added that she was wearing her mask at the event as recommended by the event organizers.
Hawkins said she had attended the Florence After Five events since they began.
“I’m a teacher and I enjoy being out here in the afternoon and evening,” Hawkins said.
Tim Hagen was another person attending the event.
He said he decided to attend because of the nice weather – the Weather Channel listed Florence with a temperature of 80 degrees as of 6:11 p.m. – and it was the first Florence After Five event since 2019. Hagen said he hoped the event would help the community put COVID-19 in the rearview mirror.
“I love having people together and enjoying themselves,” Hagen said.
Hip Pocket was the band at the event. The June Florence After Five events also featured a vaccination clinic from MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center.
The Florence After Five events were canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The most recent event was held in October 2019. That event featured a Zombie Walk. Chocolate Chip and Company was also the band for that event.
Florence After Five is a concert series held on the last Friday of the month from April until October by the Florence Downtown Development Corporation and the city of Florence.
This is the 12th year since the concert series began.
The next concert will be held on July 30. It will feature the Carolina Breakers.