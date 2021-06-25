People flock to first Florence After Five since 2019

FLORENCE, S.C. – The smells of popcorn, barbecue and beer and the sound of live music once again filled the 100 block of South Dargan Street Friday evening.

People filled the blocked-off street in downtown Florence to attend the first Florence After Five event since 2019.

Lisa Hawkins, a teacher at Lucy T. Davis Elementary School, was one of the people attending the event.

She said she was glad the Florence After Five events had returned. She said it was exciting to get back out in the community and get some fresh air. Hawkins added that she was wearing her mask at the event as recommended by the event organizers.

Hawkins said she had attended the Florence After Five events since they began.

“I’m a teacher and I enjoy being out here in the afternoon and evening,” Hawkins said.

Tim Hagen was another person attending the event.

He said he decided to attend because of the nice weather – the Weather Channel listed Florence with a temperature of 80 degrees as of 6:11 p.m. – and it was the first Florence After Five event since 2019. Hagen said he hoped the event would help the community put COVID-19 in the rearview mirror.