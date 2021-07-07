 Skip to main content
Pepsi of Florence donates to Team Rubicon
Pepsi of Florence donates to Team Rubicon

Donation

Pictured are Jack Gandey of Team Rubicon with the check and Mark Stokes with Pepsi of Florence delivering the check with Walmart Market 38 Manager Ramona Pressley. Also pictured are Michael Shirley, Brock Graham, Earl Weatherford and Les Ward, all with Pepsi of Florence, along with a host of Walmart associates.

Pepsi of Florence recently donated $2,000 to Team Rubicon, an organization that targets prevention, intervention and treatment strategies aimed at strengthening, enhancing and maintaining effective functioning of families and individuals, and generally improve the health status of community residents. Picture are Jack Gandey of Team Rubicon with the check and Mark Stokes with Pepsi of Florence delivering the check with Walmart Market 38 Manager Ramona Pressley. Also pictures are Michael Shirley, Brock Graham, Earl Weatherford and Les Ward, all with Pepsi of Florence along with a host of Walmart associates.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

FLORENCE

Pepsi of Florence recently donated $2,000 to Team Rubicon, an organization that targets prevention, intervention and treatment strategies aimed at strengthening, enhancing and maintaining effective functioning of families and individuals and generally improves the health status of community residents.

