Pepsi of Florence donates to Team Rubicon

Pepsi of Florence recently donated $2,000 to Team Rubicon, an organization that targets prevention, intervention and treatment strategies aimed at strengthening, enhancing and maintaining effective functioning of families and individuals, and generally improve the health status of community residents. Picture are Jack Gandey of Team Rubicon with the check and Mark Stokes with Pepsi of Florence delivering the check with Walmart Market 38 Manager Ramona Pressley. Also pictures are Michael Shirley, Brock Graham, Earl Weatherford and Les Ward, all with Pepsi of Florence along with a host of Walmart associates.