Percy and Willie's shut down for now
Percy and Willie's shut down for now

Percy and Willies

Percy and Willie's has closed for now because of staffing shortages and the COVID-19 pandemic.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – The COVID-19 pandemic may have claimed another Florence restaurant. 

A message on the phone of Percy and Willie's informs callers that the restaurant at 130 Dunbarton Drive has shut down for now because of staffing shortages and the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the entrances to the restaurant are blocked by safety cones and metal boxes filled with rocks. 

The National Restaurant Association sent a letter to congressional leadership at the beginning of the year that indicated that 17% of restaurants in the United States have closed due to the pandemic and government-mandated shutdowns initiated to slow the spread of the virus. 

The restaurant moved to its current location in 2014 after spending 20 years on David McLeod Boulevard. It is known for its steaks, prime rib, homemade dressing and house specials. 

The restaurant is named after the grandparents of owner Hal Neel. 

