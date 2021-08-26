 Skip to main content
Perfect staffing storm delays Florence garbage collection
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A perfect storm of staff shortages and COVID-19 means that garbage collection could be delayed for some Florence neighborhoods Thursday and Friday.

Florence Deputy City Manager Scotty Davis said sanitation crews operate as a team with a ground guy and a driver and that the ground guy usually doesn't have a CDL and, is therefore, unable to operate as a driver.

"We've hired temporary staff to work there today, was just a day a couple of those didn't show," Davis said of drivers.

Davis said the city is taking steps to resolve the situation both in the short and long terms.

"We are looking at having a driver's fair. Going to have a job fair just for drivers, to hire drivers," Davis said. Notice of that event should be posted soon to the city's Facebook page, he said.

"Also working with the ground men helping them to become drivers. We're providing them the training necessary to move up to a driver's capacity," Davis said.

The CDL training will also be offered to any interested city employee, he said, though it will be targeted at city maintenance workers.

"If your garbage is not picked up on your scheduled collection day, please leave your roll-cart at the curb," a city official posted to Florence's Facebook page. "Sanitation crews will be working diligently through Saturday to collect garbage, no yard waste will be collected."

"We apologize for the delay in services and the inconvenience this may cause for some customers."

