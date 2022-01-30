Peripheral arterial disease: Working together to reduce risk of amputation

Peripheral arterial disease is a disease that most people have never heard about. It affects more than 20 million people, according to reports from the American Heart Association.

Peripheral arterial disease occurs when layers of fat build up on the inner linings of the blood vessels throughout the body and limit the blood flow. It usually involves the arteries running to the legs and feet. Peripheral arterial disease is similar to coronary artery disease, which occurs when blockages in the arteries cut off the blood supply to the heart.

Peripheral arterial disease typically affects people over age 50, but the risk increases with smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and a history of heart disease.

The symptoms include aches, numbness, and burning sensations in the legs and feet. Patients may have leg pain while walking and sores that will not heal. Amputation is a common treatment for the disease in its advanced stages. Each year nearly 100,00 Americans have a leg amputation and over half are due to peripheral arterial disease and diabetes.