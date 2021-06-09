Person found shot to death in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, S.C. — One person was found shot to death in a car early Wednesday morning at the intersection of East Home Avenue and Patrick Highway.
Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee said he has ruled the death a homicide and that he would release the victim's identity once the family has been notified.
The shooting is under investigation by the coroner's office and the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.
