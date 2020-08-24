Person killed in single-car wreck in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY – A person was killed Sunday night in a one-vehicle wreck on McCutcheon Road/S.C. 248 in Williamsburg County.
The person was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro west. At approximately 9:50 p.m., the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected, according to Brian Lee, a master trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The collision remains under investigation by the highway patrol.
