 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Person killed in single-car wreck in Williamsburg County
0 comments

Person killed in single-car wreck in Williamsburg County

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY – A person was killed Sunday night in a one-vehicle wreck on McCutcheon Road/S.C. 248 in Williamsburg County.

The person was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro west. At approximately 9:50 p.m., the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected, according to Brian Lee, a master trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision remains under investigation by the highway patrol.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Wilson getting new turf
Local News

Wilson getting new turf

FLORENCE, S.C. — The foundation for Wilson High School’s new Tiger Stadium is being set, as construction began on the school’s campus Monday.

Buddy Brand wins Republican primary
Local News

Buddy Brand wins Republican primary

FLORENCE, S.C. — Tuesday evening was a good night for Florence Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II. Brand, waiting at his home, received a phone call at 8:04 p.m. from a person who informed him of the results of the Republican primary in the special election to fill the remaining two years of the term of late Florence County Councilman James Schofield. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert