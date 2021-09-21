Person killed on Interstate 95 while trying call for help

FLORENCE, S.C. – A person attempting to call 911 was killed Tuesday morning on Interstate 95 near exit 170.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said Tuesday that the driver of a Dodge Charger struck concrete barriers, exited his car to call for help from law enforcement officials and was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe attempting to avoid the Charger.
The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.
The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
