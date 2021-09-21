 Skip to main content
Person killed on Interstate 95 while trying call for help
FLORENCE, S.C. – A person attempting to call 911 was killed Tuesday morning on Interstate 95 near exit 170. 

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said Tuesday that the driver of a Dodge Charger struck concrete barriers, exited his car to call for help from law enforcement officials and was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe attempting to avoid the Charger. 

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of family members. 

The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

