Person shot in Florence early Tuesday morning

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A person was shot early Tuesday morning in the parking lot of a Florence apartment complex and police are asking for the public's assistance in the investigation.

Police responded at 12:50 a.m. to the 200 block of Bentree Lane, found the victim and were told that the suspects ran from the scene before police arrived.

Medics with Florence County EMS transported the victim to a Florence area hospital for treatment of "life threatening" injuries, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Cpl. E. Sieban of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or esieban@cityofflorence.com with information regarding this incident.