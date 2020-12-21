 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Person wanted for attempted murder in knife attack at Northwest Park
0 comments
breaking

Person wanted for attempted murder in knife attack at Northwest Park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – A person is wanted for attempted murder after a knife attack left a victim seriously injury Monday morning at the Northwest Park Community Center in Florence.

At 10:09 a.m., Florence police officers responded to the center at 801 Clement Street regarding an assault, according to a news release from the Florence Police Department.

The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS.

The suspect was described as an African American male with a dark-colored hooded jacket or hooded sweatshirt, riding a bicycle. The incident appears to be a random act of violence and has no known ties to previous incidents in the area, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Oliver of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or goliver@cityofflorence.com.

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin has called a news conference for 5 p.m. Monday in the city council chambers of the Florence City Center to discuss the incident.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Daughter of Frederick Hopkins arrested
Local News

Daughter of Frederick Hopkins arrested

FLORENCE, S.C. — A third member of the Hopkins family is facing criminal charges. The Florence County Sheriff's Office announced Monday morning that Kellie Nicole Hopkins, 31, of Florence, was arrested on Saturday and charged with assault on a police officer, third degree assault and battery, and public disorderly conduct. 

Florence County Sheriff's Office to participate in 'Sober or Slammer'
Local News

Florence County Sheriff's Office to participate in 'Sober or Slammer'

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Twelfth Circuit Law Enforcement Network will join with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Department of Natural Resources and other law enforcement agencies across the state for “Sober or Slammer,” a statewide initiative to prevent alcohol related fatalities in South Carolina during the holidays.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert