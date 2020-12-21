Person wanted for attempted murder in knife attack at Northwest Park

FLORENCE, S.C. – A person is wanted for attempted murder after a knife attack left a victim seriously injury Monday morning at the Northwest Park Community Center in Florence.

At 10:09 a.m., Florence police officers responded to the center at 801 Clement Street regarding an assault, according to a news release from the Florence Police Department.

The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS.

The suspect was described as an African American male with a dark-colored hooded jacket or hooded sweatshirt, riding a bicycle. The incident appears to be a random act of violence and has no known ties to previous incidents in the area, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Oliver of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or goliver@cityofflorence.com.

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin has called a news conference for 5 p.m. Monday in the city council chambers of the Florence City Center to discuss the incident.