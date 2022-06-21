Personal trainer finds his purpose through pain

FLORENCE, S.C. — On July 31, 2015, Sam Sanseney, his two brothers, and father were involved in a car accident. — The vehicle’s back right tire exploded and sent them spinning down the Interstate — eventually flipping several times.

Sanseney and his father were both ejected from the vehicle, but his father didn’t make it.

Sanseney broke his back and suffered a concussion in the accident. The doctors told him his left leg would be paralyzed and he would not walk again.

He went through intensive rounds of speech, occupational and physical therapy and managed a full recovery.

“The doctors said I would be paralyzed,” he said. “My grandfather told everyone what to pray for and by the grace of God here I am with a lot of hard work and prayers answered. Everyday I am still trying to get better — 1% better each day means you’re 365% better at the end of the year and that is what I live by.”

One’s purpose in life can be found in their pain, he said.

“I had so much anger inside of me,” he said. “I didn’t even want to talk to God anymore. I couldn’t believe that God would allow me to go through something like that. I was angry and depressed. I always wondered where my anger would take me and it brought me here.”

Sanseney works at the new Planet Fitness, 1613 S. Irby St., as a personal fitness trainer where he works with clients of all body types and pushes them to remove limiting barriers in the mind to achieve freedom and become the best version of themselves.

He said fitness and life is all about mentality. He listens to the positive and tries to stay away from negative things that could alter his mindset.

“You must strengthen your mind muscle before you strengthen any other muscle in the body. If you wake up in the morning and say I don’t want to go to the gym today, you won’t, but if you wake up and say you will go to the gym, that is what you will do. It is all about your mind.”

