Banana and Puddin are just two of the great pets available for adoption at the Darlington County Animal Shelter operated by the Darlington County Humane Society. Banana and Puddin are 7-month-old siblings who are just as sweet as their names. Listed as foxhound mixes, they are bright-eyed and playful pups with a happy disposition. Banana is the golden colored male and Puddin is the white female with golden patches. They are around 50 pounds now, with maybe a little more growing to do, so they will be fairly large dogs. These two have plenty of curb appeal and great personalities. These pups have made the rounds in playgroups at the shelter, mixing easily with loads of older dogs and puppies. They don't need to be adopted together, but each of these sweet pups would fit right in joining a family with dogs already in residence.