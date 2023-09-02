Jaddius and Faye are just two of the great pets available for adoption at the Darlington County Animal Shelter operated by the Darlington County Humane Society. Both find themselves in urgent status to find a home, simply due to the time spent waiting.

Jaddius is a 4-year-old male Lab/bully mix who arrived at the shelter as a stray. At 50 pounds with a big block head, he looks like a tough guy on the outside, but on the inside he’s a sweet Southern gentleman. He walks so nicely on the leash and listens very well, and he absolutely LOVES being with his people. He has met and interacted nicely with male and female dogs at the shelter where he is enthusiastic and puppy-like in his playstyle. Jaddius is eager to please and would truly love to have his own family, with or without another dog.

Faye is a 3-year-old female hound mix who arrived at the shelter in May. In typical hound fashion, she enjoys running around and sniffing everything she sees. She mixes nicely with other dogs but is more interested in stretching her legs than in a wrestling match. She is an adorable girl, a little bit timid, and a great smaller size at around 30 pounds. Faye would love to join a family with dogs already in residence where she would have a fenced yard and a bit of space to explore.

If interested in meeting Jaddius or Faye or another of our available pets, fill out an application at DarlingtonHumane.org or contact the shelter at 843-398-4402 for an appointment