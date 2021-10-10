PETS OF THE WEEK

Tara (left) and Toby are just two of the pets available for adoption at the Darlington County Animal Shelter operated by the Darlington County Humane Society.

Tara is your shadow. She is your constant companion. Being near and close to others, humans and or other dogs, just makes her smile. She’s a full-figured bully at more than 60 pounds, but she’s the easygoing sort who is never in any real rush except perhaps to get some body pets and scratches! She really is excellent with other dogs, a very gentle-natured gal with a temperament and energy level that is ideal for folks from the very young to the elderly. At 7 years of age, she has had years to fine tune her wonderful pet skills.

Toby is one happy, playful, good-natured pup coming into himself. Toby could not have done a better job at meeting other dogs and saying “hi” even when the others were bigger and stronger and perhaps climbing on and over him. Toby took it all in great stride. At 9 months old, this lab mix is a fairly well-mannered, loving guy ready to set up shop in his new home.

The shelter is at 1705 Adoption Way, Darlington, S.C. 29532.

The shelter is closed because of the coronavirus, but services are available by appointment. Call 843-398-4402 to schedule an appointment for pet adoption, to reclaim lost pets or to turn in pets.