Phillip Lowe and Jay Jordan endorse William Schofield

FLORENCE, S.C. — Two state representatives are supporting Republican William Schofield's efforts to be elected to the Florence City Council.

Schofield announced in a letter sent out Wednesday that he has received the endorsements of Phillip Lowe and Wallace H. "Jay" Jordan Jr. as he runs as a Republican for City Council District 1.

“Residential and Commercial Growth, that’s what Florence needs," Lowe said in Schofield's letter. "We need good paying jobs. William Schofield knows how to work with people. And that’s what we have to have in Florence to make us continue to improve."

Lowe also referenced the addition of a HopeHealth facility on the west side of the city and said this was the kind of growth the city needs and that Schofield can bring.

Jordan said the city needs business-oriented common sense solutions to the problems that it faces.