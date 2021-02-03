Phillip Lowe and Jay Jordan endorse William Schofield

FLORENCE, S.C. — Two state representatives are supporting Republican William Schofield's efforts to be elected to the Florence City Council.
Schofield announced in a letter sent out Wednesday that he has received the endorsements of Phillip Lowe and Wallace H. "Jay" Jordan Jr. as he runs as a Republican for City Council District 1.
“Residential and Commercial Growth, that’s what Florence needs," Lowe said in Schofield's letter. "We need good paying jobs. William Schofield knows how to work with people. And that’s what we have to have in Florence to make us continue to improve."
Lowe also referenced the addition of a HopeHealth facility on the west side of the city and said this was the kind of growth the city needs and that Schofield can bring.
Jordan said the city needs business-oriented common sense solutions to the problems that it faces.
"I think William is prepared to accomplish and lead us through those problems and to those solutions," Jordan continued. "Bringing people together is the goal and I think William can do that. I think he can bring people together for a common purpose, and that is what you do in a business. I understand like he does the issues that face our small businesses in our community and if there has ever been a time we need to communicate and to try and conquer and tackle the issues that are facing our small businesses this is it.”