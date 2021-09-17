 Skip to main content
Phillip Lowe cuts the ribbon on new Florence County Republican headquarters
top story

Phillip Lowe cuts the ribbon on new Florence County Republican headquarters

Phillip Lowe

S.C. Rep. Phillip Lowe of Florence cuts the ribbon Friday to open the new Florence County Republican Party headquarters.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Florence County Republican Party headquarters are officially open.

State Rep. Phillip Lowe cut the ribbon Friday to mark the opening of the headquarters, located at 1619 S. Irby St.

The headquarters is in the shopping plaza behind the Kentucky Fried Chicken on South Irby. It is on the south end of the plaza, just a few doors from Doc's Gun Exchange.

It is located in a building owned by the family of Florence City Councilman William Schofield.

The Republicans previously used a building on West Palmetto Street for their election headquarters but moved after the 2020 general election. 

