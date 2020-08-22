Phillip Lowe faces Teresa Cain to retain House seat

FLORENCE, S.C. — Republican incumbent Phillip Lowe faces Democrat Teresa McGill Cain to retain the House District 60 seat in the South Carolina General Assembly.
What is House District 60? The South Carolina General Assembly is divided into two bodies: the House and the Senate.
Members of the General Assembly are paid $10,400 in South Carolina; however, they also receive money per month for in-district expenses that raises that amount to around $30,000.
The South Carolina House of Representatives consists of 124 members each representing geographic portions of the state with similar level of population. House District 60 is one of the 124 seats.
Where is House District 60? House District 60 includes portions of Florence and Darlington counties. The district includes most of the southwestern suburbs of the city of Florence, most of the area surrounding Timmonsville, a chunk of land outside Darlington, and the town of Lamar.
Why is there an election? The South Carolina Constitution says that members of the South Carolina House of Representatives are elected to a two-year term. Thus, each of the 124 seats in the South Carolina House, including House District 60, are elected every two years.
In the 2018 election, Lowe defeated Democrat Devon Long in the general election. Lowe received 61.11% of the vote to retain the seat.
Who is running? Lowe and Cain are the candidates.
Lowe was unchallenged for the Republican nomination.
He was born in Georgia but has lived in Florence since he was 2 years old. Lowe is a physical therapist and real estate developer in Florence. He owns three physical therapy clinics in the state. Two of the developments he has worked on are The Grove and Forest at Lake Shores.
He has served in the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2007. In 2019, Lowe was named chairman of the Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice subcommittee on the Ways and Means Committee.
"I like what I do," Lowe said. "I think I'm become more and more effective as I climb in the ranks of the House and understanding the system. I impact government more in a positive direction and I'm better able to serve my constituents."
Cain defeated La'Sha McClain in the June 9 Democratic primary. She received 63.32% of the vote. McClain received 36.68%.
Cain works as a career counselor in Florence School District 4 and also works with the Lee County School District First Steps program. She has also worked in banking and restaurant management for several years each.
She is also a minister at her husband's church, Bethlehem Baptist Church in Timmonsville.
She is a Florence native and graduated from Wilson High School.
"My main desire is to work for the betterment of all of the residents of the district," Cain said. "I'm just trying to make a difference in the lives of all of the residents of the district."
What do the candidates plan to do if reelected or elected?
Lowe said he would focus on economic development. He said he would like to incentives to bring manufacturing back to South Carolina. In times of crisis like the COVID-19 crisis, goods produced locally are needed, he said. Lowe added that he did not want the country to be at the mercy of possibly hostile powers.
Cain said her primary focus would to combat the effects of COVID-19 on the education system. She said she wanted to make sure that all students know about the virus and how it can affect people. She also called for the development of instructional plans during COVID-19 to suit the learning strengths of each child.
Where and when to vote? The latest information available from the South Carolina Elections Commission says the district has 17,681 registered voters in Florence County and 4,864 voters in Darlington County.
House District 60 includes portions of 16 precincts in Florence County: Cartersville, Claussen, Coward 1 and 2, Delmae 2, Ebenezer 2 and 3, Effingham, Elim-Greenwood, Evergreen, Oak Grove-Sardis, Salem, Savannah Grove, South Florence 2, Tans Bay, and Timmonsville 2.
It also includes portions of seven precincts in Darlington County: Darlington, Indian Branch, Lake Swamp, Lamar 1 and 2, Oates, and Swift Creek.
The locations of these precincts are available on voter registration cards and can also be found by going to SCVotes.gov, hovering the cursor above the voters' tab, selecting Check My Registration and entering the voter's name, birth date, and county of residence.
The House District 60 election will be held in the Nov. 3 general election.
The district is considered safely Republican, according to FairMapsSC, a nonpartisan group working to redraw the legislative districts in South Carolina to promote more competitive general elections.
What happens after the election? The South Carolina House of Representatives will return to session on the second Tuesday in January.
