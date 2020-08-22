Phillip Lowe faces Teresa Cain to retain House seat

She is also a minister at her husband's church, Bethlehem Baptist Church in Timmonsville.

She is a Florence native and graduated from Wilson High School.

"My main desire is to work for the betterment of all of the residents of the district," Cain said. "I'm just trying to make a difference in the lives of all of the residents of the district."

What do the candidates plan to do if reelected or elected?

Lowe said he would focus on economic development. He said he would like to incentives to bring manufacturing back to South Carolina. In times of crisis like the COVID-19 crisis, goods produced locally are needed, he said. Lowe added that he did not want the country to be at the mercy of possibly hostile powers.

Cain said her primary focus would to combat the effects of COVID-19 on the education system. She said she wanted to make sure that all students know about the virus and how it can affect people. She also called for the development of instructional plans during COVID-19 to suit the learning strengths of each child.