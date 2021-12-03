Phillip Lowe, Jay Jordan among the sponsors of a bill that would make COVID-19 vaccine mandates discriminatory

FLORENCE, S.C. – The South Carolina General Assembly could be taking a step toward blocking COVID-19 vaccine mandates in January.

State Reps. Phillip Lowe and Jay Jordan are among the 48 sponsors of a pre-filed bill titled the South Carolina Vaccination Rights Act of 2022.

The bill adds vaccination status as a protected class of people in the South Carolina Human Affairs Law and further declares that health care information is private and protected by the South Carolina Constitution.

Specifically, the bill makes it unlawfully discriminatory for a person – most businesses are legally considered persons – or a government to deny goods, services, facilities, advantages, privileges, licensing, educational opportunities, health care access or a job to a person based on the person's refusal to share vaccination status or to provide an immunity passport.

It states that it is legal for businesses to recommend vaccines.

There is also an exception that allows health care facilities to ask about vaccination status for the purpose of making reasonable accommodations to protect the employee and those around him.