Phillip Lowe, Jay Jordan, Leon Winn to appear at Florence Republican meeting

FLORENCE, S.C. — The monthly meeting of the Florence County Republican Party will feature Statehouse candidates running in contested elections.

Expected to appear are state Reps. Phillip Lowe and Wallace H. "Jay" Jordan Jr. and state Senate candidate Leon Winn.

Lowe represents House District 60, which includes portions of south and west Florence. The district also includes southeastern Darlington County, including the town of Lamar.

He faces Democrat Teresa McGill Cain in the Nov. 3 general election.

Cain advanced to the general election by defeating La'Sha McClain.

Lowe did not face a primary opponent.

Jordan represents House District 63, which includes portions of west and south Florence.

He faces Democrat Isaac Wilson to retain his seat.

Neither Jordan nor Wilson faced a primary opponent.

Winn is running for the seat representing Senate District 36. That district includes small portions of western Florence and southeastern Darlington counties.

He faces incumbent Democrat Kevin L. Johnson.