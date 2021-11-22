Phillip Lowe won't seek Senate District 31 seat, will seek reelection to House seat

FLORENCE, S.C. – State Rep. Phillip Lowe will not be running in the Senate District 31 special election.

Lowe, a Republican representing House District 60, said on Facebook Sunday that he would not be seek the seat that Hugh K. Leatherman held for more than 40 years.

"A huge void was created with the passing of Senator Leatherman," Lowe said. "For years, I wanted to run for the Senate when the seat opened. My experience and friendships throughout the legislature would serve us well in the Senate."

However, he said that his position on the House Ways and Means Committee – Lowe is the Justice and Public Safety Subcommittee chairman – provides the best opportunity to bring needed appropriations to our region.

Lowe is the only Pee Dee Republican on the committee. As such, if he were to have run for and won the Senate special election, the region would lose its power in the Senate Finance Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee at the same time.

"True service means doing what is best for the community,' Lowe said. "I will not run for the Senate."

He also thanked the voters of House District 60 for allowing him to serve and said that he plans to seek another term representing the district.

"It has been an honor to have your confidence," Lowe said. "I ask for your continued support as I announce I will file for re-election to the South Carolina House of Representatives Seat 60. In both bodies seniority alone is not enough to be effective. Effectiveness requires much more. Relationships become the foundation for accomplishment. It is no different than your business and personal relationships. True friendship requires kind communication even when you disagree. It takes time to earn respect and trust. And last, experience helps me negotiate through the complex rules of the legislature. Conservative principals combined with trusting relationships are the assets I bring. I ask for your confidence and and support as I seek re-election to the House."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.