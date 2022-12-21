Photography lets Bostick give back to community

FLORENCE, S.C.— Daisy Bostick has been capturing pictures of athletes in the Pee Dee for over a decade.

Bostick is often seen on the field incognito with a big straw hat, fannie pack, and Gospel music blasting in her ears.

Bostick said she enjoys capturing priceless moments for young athletes and stamping moments of their athletic journey into time. She prides herself on being the photographer for everyone and doesn’t just focus on ‘standout’ players. She is the type of photographer to take a picture of everyone on the team, often arriving an hour ahead to capture pictures of players who may not get a chance to play in the game. This is what she said is her trademark compared to other photographers.

Her journey to photography simply started with a thought.

Bostick was wondering how to give back to the community in a way that would leave a lasting impact. She decided photography was the way to do that. Her husband had an idea to create a basketball camp for the city of Florence and she picked up the camera and started taking pictures of the players. She never knew how great that impact would be and how she would impact the lives of athletes and families in the Pee Dee.

“I started taking pictures for the Little League of the City of Florence and my husband’s basketball camp,’ Bostick said. “That is how it started.”

After that she graduated to taking pictures for South Florence junior varsity basketball and began to expand to other sports and schools in Florence and the surrounding areas.

Bostick has documented athletes’ journeys from the time they were in youth sports to high school.

Some of the players have even gone professional, inclucing Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies, Cobie Durant, Los Angeles Rams and Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans.

She also has photos of Xavier Thomas who is a defensive end for Clemson University.

Bostick has documented Williamson career since he was 9-years old and involved in the city of Florence’s youth sports.

The pictures, she said are symbolic of their journey and a testament that greatness can come from any place as long as one is willing to work hard, hone their talent and persevere.

“That’s my timeline I started when these kids were young and now they have grown and are doing amazing things and I am just glad I was able to document their development into the athletes they are today.”

Bostick has covered Florence, Darlington, Hartsville, Lake City, Johnsonville, Bennettsville, Mullins, Dillion and every sport except for volleyball.

“It’s been great,” she said. ‘When I first started, I was the only person taking pictures besides the news. But now, there are so many people that are taking pictures.”

Bostick said she doesn’t believe she is the best photographer but does her best with what she has. She said she believes her talent is from the soul and is from God because she has been taking pictures without any formal training.

“I always tell people that I do this to give kids more than I had,’ she said. “I have an adult child and all I can do is tell her about my sports days. I don’t have any pictures to show for it. Between me and my husband, we have a total of 10 pictures together and we both played through middle school to college.”

Bostick said she gives the kids more than 10 pictures in a game. Parents often reach out to Bostick. One parent reached out to her and told her she took an identical photo of a young man playing basketball in the same pose in a photograph that Bostick took when he was playing youth basketball as a child, and he is in high school.

“Those things matter,” she said. “The parents save the pictures, and they treasure them. They have them in their homes and in their hearts.”

Bostick recalled a story that stuck out to her the most.

A parent reached out to her and told Bostick that she took a great photo of her son who is the quarterback at Marion High School. She reminded Bostick that she took a photograph of her son when he was the ball boy at Marion High School.

Bostick documented his transition which was so meaningful to the player and his family. It was a story of grit and determination that he is able to be reminded of.

“I continue to go as much as I have for the community,” she said. “Parents beg me to come to games because their kids don’t get their pictures taken if they are not standout players. They know that when I am there every face will be recognized and I believe in my heart that they appreciate that.”

Everything Bostick does is volunteer and from the heart. The community respects that and appreciates her photography.

In 2018, Bostick’s equipment was failing and the community got wind of it. They gathered together and created a Go Fund Me account to make sure she could continue to take photos of athletes. This was a moment that stuck out to Bostick and made her realize that her work is truly impactful and that her mission to give back to the community was accomplished.

“If you take care of the community,” she said. “They will take care of you and that is what they did.”