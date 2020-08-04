FLORENCE, S.C. — Monday night's fire couldn't have come a worse time for the Lamplighter restaurant.
Prior to the fire, the restaurant was already hurting financially.
Owner Chris Mitropoulos said the restaurant was doing about 30% to 40% of the business it did before the shutdowns were implemented to prevent COVID-19 from spreading so quickly that it overwhelmed hospitals.
On March 17, an executive order from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster closed in-restaurant dining in the state of South Carolina.
“We know a lot of these things are going to cause problems for businesses, but the enemy we face is this virus which is bigger than any sort of irritation or inconvenience that any of us could have," McMaster said in a news conference announcing the closures. ”So we’re asking people to stick together and understand that we’re in a crisis, and we need to take these measures."
That executive order limited restaurants to offering drive-thru or take out to their customers.
Without a drive-thru, Mitropoulos turned to take out to maintain his business.
"The Lamplighter will be closed for dine in starting Wednesday March 18," the restaurant said on its Facebook page on March 17. "We will be open for take out and curbside orders from 5:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 5:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. on Saturday."
The take-out option lasted for 12 days.
On March 29, the restaurant announced that it was temporarily closing.
It opened back up for curbside service on May 3, according to another Facebook post.
On May 11, another McMaster executive order issued on May 8 re-opened dine in for restaurants but with suggested guidelines that included limited capacity.
"We will be opening for dine in on Wednesday, May 13," the restaurant said on Facebook on May 11. "We will be following the guidelines the Governor has set for us to open. Please help us to follow these guidelines. Things will be a little different from the normal. Our menu will be a little different also. Our staff will be working hard to make it a safe environment for each one of you! We will continue our curbside service for those who don’t feel comfortable dining in. We appreciate all of our customers and hope to see you ALL very soon!"
But, by that time, the shutdowns of restaurants and other businesses in the state and nation had caused economic chaos.
As of Saturday, May 9, 11,267 Florence County residents had filed initial unemployment claims in Florence County since March 15. Statewide, 486,149 people had made initial unemployment claims. And nationally, 36.5 million people made initial unemployment claims.
A recent estimate from Yelp says that approximately 60% of the restaurants listed on their website will close due to the economic effects of the shutdowns.
With people out of work and jobs uncertain, people would be less likely to dine out.
"We were struggling before," Mitropoulos said.
His landlord added that the shutdowns had not been beneficial to Mitropoulos and his family.
"The entire family worked out of the restaurant, and they've just had a terrible year because of the coronavirus and being shut down for a month or two," Jon Gause said.
Then on Monday, Gause and his wife, who also own a nearby motel, noticed smoke coming from either the restaurant or a former Rite Aid pharmacy adjacent to it.
At 7:21 p.m. Monday, the Florence police and three engine companies, a ladder company and a commanding officer of the Florence Fire Departments responded to the report of fire.
Firefighters made entry to the structure, used two 1¾ pre-connect hose lines to extinguish the fire and used a ladder truck to gain access to the roof of the structure.
The fire was under control roughly 30 minutes after the fire department arrived.
And on Tuesday, Mitropoulos and the Gauses were left to pick up the pieces.
Gause said he was told that it appears there was a fire in the restaurant's store room.
"The fire department said it looked to them like it was an unintentional fire," Gause said. "It looks like it comes from wiring. There's an electrical switch outlet that appears to be the hotspot."
Gause added that the fire was more smoke than flames.
"It's not a total loss," Gause continued. "It's more cleanup than anything I would imagine."
He said news of the fire had attracted the attention of the community.
"There was a lot of interest on Facebook and concern for Chris and his family," Gause said.
Mitropoulos added that he had spoken with Gause, who agreed to make the necessary repairs and renovations, provided he received the insurance money to fund the work.
But if the repairs take awhile, Mitropoulos continued, he could be forced to close the restaurant and look for another job.
