Pickup driver died in Saturday morning Darlington County crash
Pickup driver died in Saturday morning Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The driver of a pickup truck died Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash on US 401 near Hoffmeyer Road.

The 7:40 a.m. crash happened when the driver of a north-bound Dodge Ram pickup ran off the left side of the road and into a tree, said Cpl. Matt Southern, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt, Southern said.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Darlington County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the identity of the victim.

