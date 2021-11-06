Pickup driver died in Saturday morning Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The driver of a pickup truck died Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash on US 401 near Hoffmeyer Road.
The 7:40 a.m. crash happened when the driver of a north-bound Dodge Ram pickup ran off the left side of the road and into a tree, said Cpl. Matt Southern, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt, Southern said.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Darlington County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the identity of the victim.
