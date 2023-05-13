LAKE CITY, S.C. -- The driver of a GMC pickup died Friday evening in a single-vehicle crash in southern Florence County.

The 5:20 p.m. crash happened when the north-bound 2001 GMC pickup ran off the right side of the road, ran through a ditch, hit a fence, then a tree, overturned and then hit another tree, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver was the only occupant of the pickup, Bolt said.

The Florence County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the identiy of the driver.