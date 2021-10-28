Pickup truck slams in to school bus in eastern Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. — Several Florence One Schools students were taken to a hospital to be checked out after the school bus they were on was struck from behind.

The bus was westbound on Chinaberry Road when it was hit by a pickup truck.

Windy Hill Fire Chief John DeLung said there were nine students and the driver on the bus and five had indicated they wanted to be checked out while others hadn’t decided. He said none of the students appeared to be seriously hurt.

The pickup driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries, DeLung said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.