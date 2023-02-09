FLORENCE, S.C. — Piedmont Forklift Handling Inc. is a second-generation, family-owned and -operated business that specializes in the servicing, selling and buying of forklifts.

In addition to lift trucks, of which it is an exclusive dealer of Hangcha, Unicarrier and Komatsu, the company has industrial sweeper/scrubber offerings and scissor lifts available, as well as telehandlers.

"We have close relationships with racking manufacturers and have the ability to accommodate your racking needs from conception to installation," the company said in a media advisory through the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. "Recently, our owner, Dane Campbell, invested substantially within the Florence market to expand our servicing availability to more partners. As our footprint grows, we anticipate larger investments to continue to provide the level of service that makes Piedmont Forklift Handling stand out. We look forward to having the opportunity of getting to know you as a partner, not a customer."

When was the business started? 1988

How long has it been in the Florence area? We have serviced and sold lift trucks in the Florence area for 5 plus years.

What are the business goals? As a company, we have the goal of expanding the scope and scale of our services to material handling partners across South Carolina, North Carolina and neighboring states, while maintaining the "family-owned feel" that has elevated our reputation to the level that every partner deserves. Piedmont Forklift believes in a consultative approach that will ultimately help us understand a partner’s needs and offer the most reasonable solution that will maximize productivity, decrease downtime while increasing return on investment. At Piedmont, we realize that material handling equipment is a large investment, while servicing existing equipment is crucial to its longevity. In saying this, we are here to thoroughly answer questions, listen to concerns, while offering our extensive expert advice. Our service technicians are professionally trained and ready to take on the largest or the smallest undertaking. At Piedmont, we believe in integrity and appreciate the opportunity to accommodate the goals of any operation (large or small).