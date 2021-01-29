Piggly Wiggly donates 100 bags of food to House of Hope

FLORENCE, S.C. — Those struggling to find food and shelter in Florence can have at least one good meal on the Florence Piggly Wiggly.
The Florence area stores recently donated 100 bags of containing toaster pastries, applesauce, cut green beans, whole kernel corn, and mac and cheese to the House of Hope.
Florence Mall Piggly Wiggly manager Marty Massey said the donation was made possible by a store program that asked customers to donate $5 to feed the homeless. He added that one woman donated 40 bags.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
