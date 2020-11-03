Pipkins retains Seat 4 on Florence One school board

FLORENCE, S.C. – In the Florence School District One Board of Trustees Seat 4 race, incumbent Alexis D. Pipkins Sr. was leading with 95.24 percent of the precincts reporting.
He had 61.19 percent of the votes to his challenger, Robert V. Gabriel’s 37.92 percent of the votes.
Unofficial results were 1,107 votes for Pipkins and 686 votes for Gabriel.
A native of Florence, Pipkins is the executive director of Lee County First Steps and has been married to his high school sweetheart, LaDonna Brooks-Moore Pipkins, for more than 25 years. They are the parents of four children – Alexis Jr., Brooke A., Thomas and A’Mari.
