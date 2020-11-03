 Skip to main content
Pipkins retains Seat 4 on Florence One school board
Pipkins

Florence One Schools Trustee Alexis D. Pipkins Sr. speaks at a board meeting.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – In the Florence School District One Board of Trustees Seat 4 race, incumbent Alexis D. Pipkins Sr. was leading with 95.24 percent of the precincts reporting.

He had 61.19 percent of the votes to his challenger, Robert V. Gabriel’s 37.92 percent of the votes.

Unofficial results were 1,107 votes for Pipkins and 686 votes for Gabriel.

A native of Florence, Pipkins is the executive director of Lee County First Steps and has been married to his high school sweetheart, LaDonna Brooks-Moore Pipkins, for more than 25 years. They are the parents of four children – Alexis Jr., Brooke A., Thomas and A’Mari.

