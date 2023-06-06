FLORENCE, S.C. — The PACK (Pisgah After Care Kids) is the child-care ministry of Pisgah Methodist Church. Pisgah has been a continuous faith community in Florence since 1806. It has deep roots for strong growth.

The after-school ministry focuses on providing safety, growth, and Christian discipleship to children from 5K to 5th grade and offers a regular after-school session (2 p.m. to 6 p.m.) during the school year, with individual drop-off or bus pickup from Carver and Lucy T. Davis elementary schools.

PACK is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on teacher in-service days and during Florence One Schools intersession weeks. There are also summer sessions from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning in summer 2024, to help provide year-round care.

Each day, students have an opportunity for devotion, homework time, outside free play, arts and crafts, games, puzzles, and snacks. Chapel is held weekly, and field trips, guest speakers, mission projects, and special events are planned throughout the year.

Pisgah Methodist Church is at 621 Ebenezer Road, Florence. It’s the white church with the red roof near the crossroads of Hoffmeyer and Ebenezer roads. Find it on Facebook at Pisgah PACK. The church website is pisgahflorence.org, phone and email are 843-536-7948, pisgahpack@gmail.com. Call, email, or stop by for a tour of or to receive more information.