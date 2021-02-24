Plan to prioritize SC teacher vaccinations stalls, as DHEC says it could hurt seniors

The push to get more teachers and students back in the classroom comes as summer break rapidly approaches. Even if the bill were to pass immediately and schools were to reopen on its timeline, only 10 weeks would remain in the school year for in-person instruction.

House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford has described the process of lawmakers deciding which populations of South Carolinians to prioritize for the vaccine as a modern-day “Hunger Games,” a reference to the popular series of dystopian novels in which children must fight for survival in a televised death match.

He said the House panel was not standing in the way of teachers getting vaccinated and criticized the Senate for sending over a bill without thinking through how it would be implemented.

“We keep looking for the plan, but the plan can’t be a plan to fail,” Rutherford said. “This just looks like the Senate sent us this over so we can talk about it, but in reality they didn’t send any more tools, any more vaccinations, any more sites.”

He told state schools chief Molly Spearman, who testified Tuesday in support of prioritizing teachers and school personnel, that even if educators were moved to Phase 1a there was not enough vaccine to ensure they could be vaccinated in time to return to the classroom before the end of the school year.