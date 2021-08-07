Please come to our open house on Aug. 19

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Morning News is YOUR local newspaper. We just work here.

SCNow.com is YOUR local digital source. We are here to serve and inform you 24 hours a day.

We think it’s time for leaders and readers to mix and mingle.

We will hold a “Meet the Leaders of Your Newspaper” open house from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Morning News, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C.

We want you to come, so please RSVP as soon as you can and no later than Aug. 16 by calling 843-317-7200. If necessary, leave a message to tell us you are coming. Or send an email to mtranquill@florencenews.com.

Our print edition is very important to us and many of our readers and advertisers, but newspapers are evolving across the country. As we have transformed into a multimedia operation, we are embracing more digital.

Our operation includes an ad agency. Did you know that? Most people don’t. We will start marketing it heavily in the coming months.

Regional Editor Don Kausler Jr. and Circulation Manager William Calcutt Jr. will join me at the open house to meet you and discuss the newspaper.