Poker, the pond and a parking lot

DARLINGTON, S.C. − The race weekend brings back many memories and hope for Rick Drawdy, the operator of a parking lot located just down from Gate 39A at the Track Too Tough to Tame.

The memories are mostly from his wife’s grandfather, Lepo Sturgeon.

Drawdy said that Sturgeon was one of a handful of men to participate in a poker game when the subject of building a race track near Darlington came up.

“I don’t know all the facts about it, but my understanding is that this track was built by some guys playing poker one night,” Drawdy said. “They talked about building a race track. Well, my wife’s grandfather was in that poker game. This guy had some property and that guy had some property and they put it together and built the track.”

It’s a known fact that Darlington Raceway was built with a more narrow end because of a minnow pond.

The story shared by a companion of Drawdy’s at the family parking lot he was working Sunday morning was that the track building started when the owner of the pond went on vacation, and when he got back it was too late to raise a stink.