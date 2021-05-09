Poker, the pond and a parking lot

DARLINGTON, S.C. − The race weekend brings back many memories and hope for Rick Drawdy, the operator of a parking lot located just down from Gate 39A at the Track Too Tough to Tame.
The memories are mostly from his wife’s grandfather, Lepo Sturgeon.
Drawdy said that Sturgeon was one of a handful of men to participate in a poker game when the subject of building a race track near Darlington came up.
“I don’t know all the facts about it, but my understanding is that this track was built by some guys playing poker one night,” Drawdy said. “They talked about building a race track. Well, my wife’s grandfather was in that poker game. This guy had some property and that guy had some property and they put it together and built the track.”
It’s a known fact that Darlington Raceway was built with a more narrow end because of a minnow pond.
The story shared by a companion of Drawdy’s at the family parking lot he was working Sunday morning was that the track building started when the owner of the pond went on vacation, and when he got back it was too late to raise a stink.
Sturgeon’s home was located directly across from the current Gate 39A at the track, and he owned the land on either side that he used to park cars on race weekends.
“He parked cars on either side of his house,” Drawdy said Sunday morning. “I actually married his granddaughter. When I was courting her, I helped him with the parking lots.”
He added that the track eventually leased the lot from the family but did not renew the lease after purchasing property on the other side of the track, leading the family to return to managing the lot in 1990.
Drawdy said that his favorite memory was watching families grow and grow up while returning each year. He said that the parking lot usually gets around 90% returners and that he’s seen some children grow up and start bringing their children to the track.
Drawdy added that in the 1970s and 1980s, the football coach at Saint John’s High School, Weepy Welch, served as the manager of the gates.
“He’d get coaches and teachers to man the gates,” Drawdy said. “There wasn’t any shift work back then. You showed up and you worked to the end.”
Drawdy added that after graduating from college, he served as a teacher and a coach and worked the gates, too.
Drawdy said he was hopeful that the second race weekend would again become a permanent part of the NASCAR calendar. He said that when the second race left, it hit the local area hard.