Police ask for help to find missing Sumter man
Police ask for help to find missing Sumter man

Louis Ramsey

 SUMTER POLICE PHOTO

SUMTER, S.C. -- Sumter Police are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing man who may be in the Hartsville area.

Louis Ramsey, 81, of Poulas Street was last seen 3 p.m. Sunday driving a dark green Chevrolet Silverado with SC tag QFN 658.

He is 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 150 lbs.

Family members said he may have been headed toward Hartsville and has gotten lost in the past.

If you have seen him, please call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

